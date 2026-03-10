🚨 Join Mehdi and Team Zeteo for a LIVE conversation with Oscar-winning actor Riz Ahmed and special guests in New York City on April 9 – grab your tickets before prices go UP later this week!

Good morning! Prem here! I know we are 10 years into Donald Trump’s dominance of American public life, but this morning, I am basking in the wonderment you feel when you really soak in a Trump public appearance. On the one hand, I don’t want to have to subject you to it, but on the other hand, you really have to sink your teeth into this one. It matters! So, without further ado…

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ Trump delivers some of the most insane remarks he perhaps ever has (does he now believe in… zombies??), Israeli forces escalate their illegal invasion in Lebanon, and the Trump administration has a gift for Ticketmaster.

The King’s Brain Is Dead

Trump speaks to reporters on March 9, 2026. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images.

Donald Trump delivered remarks in Doral, Florida, last night, to House Republicans during their retreat, and then as part of a press conference. It might not seem like an appropriate time to be off the job, but, dear reader, based on Trump’s remarks, maybe it’s better if he steps away from the steering wheel. Let’s discuss, debunk, annotate, and report on his insanity – quote by quote:

First off, there were so many lies:

“Try finding wind farms in China.”

China is the leading producer of wind energy in the world.

“[Democrats] don’t say [affordability] anymore because we brought down prices.”

Voters strongly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy – to a record degree, according to a new Quinnipiac poll. Prices are only getting higher as a result of Trump’s illegal war in Iran.

“Virtually nobody has a system of mail-in ballots like we have; no other country in the world.”

Dozens of nations have some form of mail-in voting.

Iran “was looking to take over the Middle East.”

There’s only one nation in the Middle East right now seeking to encroach on neighboring territories: Israel.

“If we didn’t go in, they would have come in after us.”

Once again, there was no proof that Iran posed any “imminent threat” to the US, and, in fact, the country was negotiating a new nuclear deal with the Trump administration before the president decided to attack.

“…the Tomahawk is sold and used by other countries…Iran who also has some Tomahawks.”

Trump has continued to suggest that Iran was responsible for the horrific bombing of an Iranian girls’ school, killing some 175 people, mostly children. Repeated independent reporting has found that the US was likely the culprit. Footage shows that it was a Tomahawk missile that rained down on the school – a US munition that Iran does not possess.

Now onto the really absurd, brain-addled, and racist moments: