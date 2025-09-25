Cartoonish Sycophancy: How Scott Bessent Went From Dem Donor to Trump Minion
Trump’s Treasury Secretary is succeeding at one thing - and it isn’t effective economy policy.
In her poignant new documentary, the actress Mariska Hargitay explores why her multi-talented mother, Jayne Mansfield, never dropped the public persona of a “dumb blonde” movie star.
“It’s a means to an end,” the Marilyn Monroe-style bombshell once told an interviewer.
That’s how Scott Bessent approaches his public role as Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary. Which begs the question: to what end?