Mourners in Tehran attend a memorial vigil after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

When Israeli and American forces killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes on his office, they didn’t just eliminate a political leader. They created a martyr with reach far beyond Iran’s borders – and triggered a backlash that Western media is barely covering.

The protests erupting across the Muslim world, the attacks on US embassies and consulates from Pakistan to Lebanon to Iraq, the mass demonstrations in cities from Karachi to Baghdad to Lucknow to Beirut – these aren’t just about geopolitics. They’re about the killing of a religious authority whose significance transcends national politics.

Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on Monday and officially entered the conflict, explicitly citing Khamenei’s killing. They’ve opened another front in a war that’s already spiraling beyond anyone’s control.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not Nicolás Maduro. He was not Saddam Hussein. He was not Muammar Gaddafi. Understanding the difference matters enormously for what comes next.