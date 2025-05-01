National security adviser Mike Waltz during a meeting in the Oval Office on March 13, 2025. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

After 102 days, Mike Waltz’s time as national security adviser has come to an end.

Waltz resigned Thursday more than a month after the Signalgate scandal broke, where he inadvertently added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a Signal chat detailing confidential war plans in Yemen. The leak took the world by storm, bringing into question the immense vulnerability of US national security.

Despite President Donald Trump initially defending Waltz as a “very good man,” the fallout from Signalgate appeared to be too massive for the administration to justify. And thus, Waltz became the sacrificial lamb.

Trump said on Truth Social that he was “pleased to announce” he was appointing Waltz as ambassador to the UN. Trump added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would serve as his national security adviser in the interim.

Since entering Congress in 2019, Waltz positioned himself as a staunch Trump ally, eventually joining him on the campaign trail and doing the rounds on Fox leading up to the 2024 election.

Just on Wednesday, he was sucking up to the president at a North Korea-style Cabinet meeting, excessively praising Trump for his role on the global stage: "We had 100 days of your leadership, with respect, with strength."

But Trump is no stranger to losing national security advisers. In 2016, Michael Flynn resigned after just 23 days on the job after lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russia. The fallout resulted in the shortest tenure in the position’s history.

And as investigations into Signalgate are underway, one question remains: Who could be next?

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with Trump’s announcement on Truth Social.