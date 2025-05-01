Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Whetstone's avatar
Pamela Whetstone
2h

Sooo… Can we take this as a sign the cannibalism within MAGA begun? 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lianne Doherty's avatar
Lianne Doherty
1h

So yesterday, he was a kow-towing sycophant, praising dear leader. Today, he's fired! Will these jerks never learn?

In this particular case, however, the ROT should have bee cut off at the "Hegseth"! It was Hegseth's job to know what was happening in his own office!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture