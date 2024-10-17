Israel has confirmed to American officials that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is dead according to initial DNA testing, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

What does this mean for Hamas, for Palestinians, and Israel’s ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon?

