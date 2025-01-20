Donald Trump is sworn into office as the 47th president of the Unites States by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds a Bible in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump, now the 47th president of the United States, has a lot planned for the coming weeks. From ending birthright citizenship, to mass deportations, to repealing energy-related regulations, and more. In fact, he’s planning on signing “close to 100” executive orders (maybe even more).

What do we need to be looking out for in this second, and emboldened, Trump presidency – with a Republican-controlled House and Senate behind him? How might some executive orders affect you or your loved ones? What’s to come on the foreign policy front, particularly in the Middle East? And what is the mainstream media failing to talk about?

Don’t miss our live Town Hall Q&A tonight at 8pm ET (5PM PT and 1am GMT) where we’ll be discussing this historic and incredibly consequential moment in US history. Mehdi and his special guests will also be taking questions from Zeteo subscribers.

Paid subscribers, please register at the link below. As always, space is limited and entrance is first come, first served. For those of you who are not yet paid subscribers, you can still sign up now and register. We’d love to see you there for this important discussion.