In yet another brazen violation of international law, Israel confirmed its attack in Doha, Qatar’s capital, targeting senior Hamas officials. The US was informed ahead of time, according to Israeli officials.

What we know so far is that Hamas is saying Israel targeted its negotiating team. Israeli officials praised it, with far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich calling it the “correct decision”.

Meanwhile, Qatar has come out strongly condemning what it’s calling a “cowardly Israeli attack” and that this “criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

There is much to discuss about this huge escalation. So, join us TODAY at 1pm ET / 5pm GMT for trusted analysis on the news with Mehdi, Zeteo contributor and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal, and Gaza political analyst and writer Muhammad Shehada. You’ll get to ask questions live and join the discussion.

