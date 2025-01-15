Gazans in Khan Yunis watch news of a ceasefire and hostage release amid the ongoing war in the occupied Palestinian territory, on January 15, 2025. Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

Hamas and Israeli officials have reportedly reached a ceasefire that could potentially end 15 months of active fighting in the occupied Gaza Strip, but the world is yet again waiting for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to get it across the finish line. The agreement would see the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza, as well as Palestinians in Israeli jails. This will be the first ceasefire since a weeklong truce in November 2023.

The news is significant, as is the timing, with Donald Trump returning to the White House on Monday. And what isn’t being reported? What lies behind the headlines? There is so much to discuss and we’re sure you have questions too.

Join us in a live Q&A TONIGHT at 5pm ET (10pm GMT and 2pm PST) with Israeli journalist Noga Tarnopolsky, Palestinian journalist Muhammad Shehada, and Mehdi for a conversation about the details of the ceasefire deal, including how we got here, what lies ahead for Palestinians, for Israelis, and the US, and what could put the agreement in danger. The panelists will be taking questions as well, so do come ready with yours.

