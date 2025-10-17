Having a hard time keeping up with the unbelievable, unconstitutional, and increasingly fascistic state of American politics? Us too. But worry not, we here at Zeteo have a real solution to the non-stop news, chaos, and controversies.

Our mission has always been to help you make sense of the biggest stories, fearlessly holding to account those abusing power, and boldly dissecting the news agenda without normalizing the abnormal. That mission has brought us to today… well, technically next Monday.

We’re launching a new US politics-centered morning newsletter! Monday through Friday, at around 7am Eastern in your inboxes. It’s a big undertaking, and we made a bit of a splash last month with our announcement. Called First Draft, it will have stories you need to know about, with a very Zeteo perspective.

“It hopes to fill a gap in a morning news landscape that has largely been dominated by down-the-middle link roundups and tipsheets like those sent out daily by Politico, Axios, Punchbowl News, and Semafor, among others.” - Semafor

Mehdi will be writing the Monday morning edition, setting you up for what you need to know at the start of the week, including exclusive stories and op-eds from Zeteo that you may have missed, and other important, fun and/or shocking items grabbing the headlines. You never know these days what a news day will bring.

The rest of the week’s First Draft newsletters, Tuesday to Friday, will be penned by Peter Rothpletz, a rising-star writer, political commentator, and MSNBC alum who is perhaps best known for his acerbic Twitter account @PeterTwinklage.

IMPORTANT! To make sure you are getting this newsletter or not , please read the below instructions.

If you subscribe to us and are based in North America, you will automatically be getting these newsletters that will come from First Draft | Zeteo. You’re set!

If you’re not in North America and would like to be signed up

OR if you’d like to become a Zeteo subscriber and sign up

OR if you’re in North America but do NOT want to receive First Draft, please follow the instructions below.

Thank you all for subscribing to us, supporting us, and helping us continue to grow.

How to subscribe to First Draft if you are already a Zeteo subscriber:

In the upper right corner of the page, click the dropdown menu on your profile picture (if you’re using a mobile browser, click the dropdown menu – the three lines – in the upper right of the page)*.

Click on 'Manage subscription'

Scroll down to the bottom of the ‘notification’ section, and toggle the button next to the First Draft title so that it is marked red.

How to subscribe to First Draft if you’re not a Zeteo subscriber:

Visit zeteo.com/subscriber, enter your email, and hit ‘subscribe’ Choose your subscription plan Hit ‘skip’ or ‘continue’ on the ‘Get Mehdi’s recommendations’ page

Scroll down to the bottom, and ensure the First Draft box is checked, and you’re good to go.

In North America and don’t want First Draft, but would still like to receive other Zeteo emails?

In the upper right corner of the page, click the dropdown menu on your profile picture (if you’re using a mobile browser, click the dropdown menu – the three lines – in the upper right of the page)*.

Click on ‘Manage subscription’