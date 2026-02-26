Good evening, and welcome to this week’s ‘Ragebait’!

Justin Baragona here, bringing you the latest dispatches from Bari World and the right-wing industrial outrage complex. In tonight's edition, we profile the newest CBS News correspondent and what he has in common with Bari Weiss, Sean Hannity's engagement with a bit of stolen valor, Fox doing its level best to spin Trump's long and boring State of the Union, and what CBS staffers think about the Peter Attia saga.

The ‘We Love Israel’ Network