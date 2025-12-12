🏛️ On this day in 2000, the US Supreme Court released its 5-4 decision in Bush v. Gore, settling the recount dispute in Florida and the presidential election in George W. Bush‘s favor. Al Gore did NOT respond by sending an armed mob to the Capitol.

Good morning! Peter here, with a truly humiliating confession. Late last night, I learned disgraced journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s much-hyped tell-all, American Canto, sold a mere 1,165 physical copies in its first week. That is, according to an anonymous publishing industry bigwig interviewed by Politico, a “debacle of epic proportions.” I… I may… I may have been responsible for one of those 1,165 purchases… I’M SORRY! I preordered it months ago when it seemed like there was a decent chance she might actually nuke RFK Jr. from orbit. BAD, PETER, BAD! Anyway, tell me in the comments about a purchase you later came to really regret.

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ the Lame Duck in Chief gets even lamer, the Labor Department reports a massive surge in unemployment benefit applications, Letitia James escapes political persecution yet again, and weekend reads!

‘The Second Civil War Has Started’

Trump at a roundtable discussion in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Dec. 10, 2025. Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

After some 10 years at its helm, Donald Trump lost control of the Republican Party last night.

What just flew above your head? Not a bird… Not a plane… but a pink, aerodynamic hog!

Despite a months-long campaign, one comprising a constant stream of phone calls, in-person visits, social media tirades, and actual bomb threats, Indiana Republicans nuked a new, heavily gerrymandered, White House-backed congressional map designed to potentially insulate the president and the GOP House majority from what will almost certainly be a blue tsunami next November.

Trump’s desired reassemblage of Hoosier voters would have theoretically contorted Indiana’s current 7-2 congressional delegation into a 9-0 GOP stranglehold on the state. But, by a vote of 31-19, with 21 Republicans joining their 10 Democratic counterparts, the measure failed miserably.

State lawmakers, in effect, said: “Gerrymander? I hardly know her!”

It must be reiterated just how much of a colossal, humiliating loss this is for the president.

Late Wednesday evening, Trump raged on social media, “anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring… I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again.”

If you think THAT post is deranged, just wait until you peruse the fire-breathing from some of Cheeto Benito’s allies!