Jonathan Greenblatt speaks onstage during the ADL Never Is Now Summit on March 16, 2026. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ADL.

The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, assured CNN that the organization used a “very rigorous methodology” as it compiled its database of antisemitic incidents that occurred last year – and that it draws a distinction between anti-Israel or pro-Palestine activities, and antisemitic behavior. A closer look at the database shows that is simply not true.

While the rise of antisemitism is of great concern – particularly in light of violence like the Bondi shooting in Australia and the Boulder, Colorado, firebombing attack – the ADL’s database is littered with examples showing how liberal it is in defining antisemitism. This matters in part because US politicians have long used ADL data to justify governmental attacks on free speech, and their unconditional support for Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime.

The pro-Israel ADL writes that it “is careful to not conflate general criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism. Legitimate political protest, support for Palestinian rights or expressions of opposition to Israeli policies are not included in the audit.”

Its approach to Israel-related expressions of speech, the ADL adds, “comports with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s… working definition of antisemitism,” which deems it antisemitic to compare Israel’s behavior to Nazis, for example. (There is much controversy surrounding the IHRA definition in the human rights world.)

Our Zeteo team dug into the ADL’s database of 6,274 documented incidents of antisemitism in 2025 and found scores of incidents that appear to contradict much of its own guidance when it comes to conflating antisemitism with anti-Israel or pro-Palestine expression.

The database counts people chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free” (a chant calling for Palestinian freedom from Israeli occupation) as antisemitism (never mind that “Greater Israel” supporters use a similar phrase to suggest Palestine belongs to Israel). Anti-Zionist messages are marked as antisemitic – despite the ADL’s assurance that such expressions would not be labeled as such. A flier that read “Love Jews Hate Zionism” was, astonishingly, counted as an antisemitic incident.

Meanwhile, many incidents are marked as “confidential,” or lack necessary context to independently assess their veracity. Some appear to be altercations or interactions between friends or family members.

“The ADL gives lip service to the idea that they distinguish between criticism of Israeli state policy and antisemitism, but even a cursory glance at their practices shows they do not mean it,” Dr. Jonah Rubin, manager of campus organizing for Jewish Voice for Peace, tells Zeteo. “They even label anti-Zionist Jewish groups, organizing as Jews, motivated by our Jewish traditions of justice to oppose genocide as somehow antisemitic.”

The ADL did not respond to a request for comment.

Here are just 33 pretty egregious examples of what the ADL is characterizing as definitively antisemitic (note: the incidents below are written exactly as they appear in the ADL’s database, and are listed in chronological order):