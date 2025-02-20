A note of thanks from me to you, our Founding Members
As our first anniversary approaches, please consider renewing your crucial founding memberships!
Dear friend and Founder,
It's coming up to almost a year since we launched Zeteo. I cannot thank you enough for becoming a Founding Member. It means so much to me and all of the team here at Zeteo that you're willing to financially support our new media movement in such a generous way.
I do hope, as the end of our first year fast approaches, that you’ll c…