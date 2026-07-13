The illegal war in Iran has officially ramped up again with new U.S. strikes on Iran and Iran retaliating across U.S.-allied Persian Gulf Arab states. If you’re wondering what happened to the ceasefire and what’s gone so wrong, join us today at 6pm ET for a live Town Hall Q&A.

Top experts and Mehdi together will help answer these questions, provide insightful analysis, and unpack many more details about the latest, troubling developments in the region: from Iran to Lebanon, where concerns around a shaky peace agreement with Israel and a civil war are growing, to Palestine, where Israel’s genocide continues in Gaza and extremist settler violence in the West Bank is reaching record heights – even reaching House member Ro Khanna who revealed he was detained by Israeli settlers armed with U.S.-made M4 rifles during a West Bank visit this week.

Mehdi will be joined by Iranian-American foreign policy expert Trita Parsi, Palestinian-Jordanian-American journalist and American University of Beirut Fellow Rami Khouri, and Zeteo contributor, Italian-Palestinian journalist and author and Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal as they talk about the future of the region in the context of Israeli and U.S. aggressions in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine TODAY, July 13 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT.

Paid subscribers can register through the link below. Free subscribers, it’s not too late to upgrade to a paid subscription and join the conversation.