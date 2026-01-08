Join Mehdi LIVE today at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm GMT as he hosts a Town Hall Q&A with Parkland survivor and Jewish pro-Palestinian New York congressional candidate Cameron Kasky.

Kasky will be discussing his recent visit to the Occupied West Bank, where he says he witnessed Israel’s “cruel” apartheid system and the “rampant” settler violence, which were, according to a video he posted on Twitter, “so much worse than you think.” Kasky’s currently running in the high-profile and crowded NY-12 race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler in the House of Representatives.

He’ll be taking YOUR questions about his time in Palestine, including watching Palestinians be blocked from returning to their homes at Israeli checkpoints, the situations he was put in where he feared for his physical safety, his interactions with the IDF in Hebron, and the resilience of Palestinians during an ongoing genocide.

