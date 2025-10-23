US Senate candidate from Maine Graham Platner speaks at a town hall in Ogunquit, Maine. Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images

In a competition for the Democratic primary seat for Maine’s Senate election, progressive candidate Graham Platner has had a several-point lead over centrist Maine Governor Janet Mills, as the two race to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins.

But now, Platner is embroiled in scandals and controversy. A video revealed that he has a decades-old tattoo with Nazi imagery. A series of Reddit posts emerged where he downplayed sexual assault. And then on Wednesday, several antigay Reddit posts by him were revealed. He has now apologized for all of the above, and has not denied being responsible.

So, should Platner drop out of the race? Who has the best shot of beating Collins?

