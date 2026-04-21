Photo illustration showing a picture of Donald Trump and an AI-generated image he posted online depicting himself as Jesus Christ. Photo by Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other members of the administration have been engaged in a strange battle with Pope Leo XIV, sparked by the Pontiff’s stance against the war in Iran. It’s just the latest in a long streak of disrespect towards Christians and Christianity throughout Trump’s presidency. As administration officials defend the US strikes in Iran as a “just war,” Catholic leaders are rejecting this claim, saying that it does not fit the doctrine of just war established by the Church.

Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, best-selling author on Catholicism, and editor at large of America Magazine, has warned about efforts by American politicians to “marginalize” the Pope’s voice and convince people to not listen to the Holy Father’s words denouncing warmongers.

Martin will join Mehdi in a live Zeteo town hall today, Tuesday, at 2:45pm ET (11:45am PT / 7:45pm GMT) to discuss the Trump administration’s attacks on the Pope, its weaponization of Christian beliefs, and whether there is any truth to the claims of a “just war.”

They’ll also discuss that now-notorious and deleted image that Trump posted portraying himself as Jesus Christ.

Attendees will be limited to paid Zeteo subscribers, who have the chance to ask their own questions to Martin as well. Register now below.