Children’s hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman in jail after being detained by the Trump administration. Photo courtesy of Ayman Soliman’s advocacy team

For years, Ayman Soliman was a beloved children’s hospital chaplain in the Cincinnati area. He gained recognition and many friends for his work counseling and comforting the families of sick, and sometimes dying, young children. None of that stopped the Trump administration from turning him into an enemy of the state, when ICE took him away after a routine check-in, jailing him for 73 days.

In court and in public, Donald Trump’s administration tried to smear him as a possible terrorist, or militant sympathizer, and attempted to deport him to Egypt, a country where he says he faces the risk of political reprisal or even death.



Today, however – because so many people of different backgrounds and faiths fought to get him out and keep the government from deporting him – Ayman is a free man.



The Muslim chaplain joins us for an exclusive Zeteo Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm GMT – to discuss what happened to him, what’s next, and how he has met his horrifying experience with love and empathy.

At its core, Ayman’s story – and what his local community did after Trump’s ICE took him – demonstrates how in such maddeningly authoritarian and cruel times, sustained resistance and outcry from ordinary people can still defeat a powerful fascist behemoth, even if for just a moment. What happened in those 73 days in Ohio this year is largely a story of those ordinary people saying: Not without a fight.



Entrance is first come, first served. This event is for paid subscribers only, but it’s not too late to upgrade your access. Sign up and join the event through the link below.