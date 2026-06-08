For the first time, Zeteo is partnering with The Guardian for a unique live event in London titled ‘The Assault on Freedom.’

Livestream tickets are available now for this special show where Mehdi will sit down with The Guardian’s Arwa Mahdawi, airing today at 7:30pm BST (2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT).

They’ll discuss the crackdown on free speech, and the pro-Palestine movement; genocide in the Middle East; Trump, Starmer and Farage; and the awful state of our media and the assault on press freedoms.

Those who purchase livestream tickets will be able to ask questions of Mehdi and Arwavia via text from wherever in the world they are watching, and they will also have exclusive access to a video of the entire event for several weeks afterwards. Don’t miss a moment of this historic event!

Get Your Tickets Here