Sami Hamdi makes a speech during an interview in London, United Kingdom on November 13, 2025. Photo by Burak Bir/Anadolu via Getty Images.

How would you react if you heard that a journalist visiting another country was arrested just hours after criticizing that country’s leader and foreign policy? Perhaps you would think that the journalist was visiting some authoritarian or tyrannical country, right?

Well, that was not the case last month, when British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi was arrested by ICE agents at the San Francisco International Airport, after far-right influencers Laura Loomer and Amy Mekelburg went on an Islamophobic social media campaign against Hamdi. He was in the US on a visa and had come to speak at scheduled events but detained without much explanation and held for two weeks.

Hamdi was recently released from US detention and flew back to the UK, and despite the Trump administration’s best efforts, he is not staying silent.

Join Zeteo for an exclusive Town Hall with Hamdi today at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT, where Zeteo correspondent Prem Thakker will ask him about his time in detention, what he witnessed, the Islamophobic campaign against him, and what life has been like since being released. They will also be taking your questions!

