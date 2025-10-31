Are you a foreign diplomat taking a meeting with Donald Trump? Are you worried about being publicly scolded in front of your entire nation? Well, we analyzed how different leaders from across Europe and Asia to Africa and the Middle East chose to interact with the Donald – gold crowns included – and put together a list of guidelines that guarantee your tariff rate will not increase.

Rule 1: Don’t come empty-handed

When visiting the White House, make sure you have something to give. Worried your gift might be inappropriate? Here’s a pro tip: paint it in gold like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did when he gave the president a golden pager, a nod to Israel’s act of terrorism in Lebanon last year.

A golden pager gifted to US President Donald Trump by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting at the White House on February 4, 2025. (Courtesy, PMO)

Rule 2: Make him feel important

This meeting is not about you, so don’t try to make it so. Be the Robin to Trump’s Batman, but if you’re going for the heart, be his Alfred. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer did this perfectly when he took the role of paper-boy in delivering an invitation from King Charles to the wannabe king, Donald Trump.