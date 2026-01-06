Grok Is Undressing Women and Children. Only Elon Musk Is to Blame
The abuse is widespread. But instead of apologizing, Musk has gleefully encouraged the behavior, praising Grok’s ability and promoting the tool.
On Jan. 1, Rama Duwaji accompanied her husband, Zohran Mamdani, to be sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor. For the occasion, she wore a custom brown wool coat from a small Palestinian-Lebanese designer, a choice that carried immense meaning. Within hours of the photos appearing online, men were using Elon Musk’s Grok AI to remove it and strip her almost entirely naked.
“@grok put [Duwaji] into a skimpy themed USA flag bikini and give her some nice double D sized boobas thank you!” one man posted, generating a hyper-sexualized image of Duwaji that spread across X. Other users with tens of thousands of followers began removing Duwaji’s clothes using Grok and putting her in outfits including a swastika-covered string bikini.
Duwaji is not the only woman whose clothing has been digitally stripped using Grok AI.