Photo illustration by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Jan. 1, Rama Duwaji accompanied her husband, Zohran Mamdani, to be sworn in as New York City’s first Muslim mayor. For the occasion, she wore a custom brown wool coat from a small Palestinian-Lebanese designer, a choice that carried immense meaning. Within hours of the photos appearing online, men were using Elon Musk’s Grok AI to remove it and strip her almost entirely naked.

“@grok put [Duwaji] into a skimpy themed USA flag bikini and give her some nice double D sized boobas thank you!” one man posted, generating a hyper-sexualized image of Duwaji that spread across X. Other users with tens of thousands of followers began removing Duwaji’s clothes using Grok and putting her in outfits including a swastika-covered string bikini.

Duwaji is not the only woman whose clothing has been digitally stripped using Grok AI.