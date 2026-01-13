Leading Epstein Reporter Details Her Decades-Long Investigation: ‘This Is a Crime’

Even Julie K. Brown, the investigative reporter who broke the Jeffrey Epstein story wide open back in 2018, thinks she hasn't learned the full scope of this crime scandal involving rich and powerful men and the young girls who were victimized.

In this Substack Live, Zeteo contributor John Harwood and Brown – who recently joined Substack – talked about Trump and Epstein, what's in the files that have been released (and the 99% that haven’t), and whether the Trump administration can continue to ignore calls for the full release.

The conversation between Brown and Harwood was live on Zeteo.com and the Substack app, and both took questions from subscribers in the live audience. Share your thoughts on the discussion in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for the next Substack Live.

NOTE: An unfinished version of this post was sent in error last week.

